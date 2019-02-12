Celebrity trainer Sami Hamidi to jump into Red Bull's icy water

Red Bull Jump & Freeze, the coolest party of the year, will be held at the Erciyes Ski Resort on Feb. 16 with the participation of celebrities who will dress up in creative costumes and slide down the 50-meter slope into freezing water.

Offering a fun ride with winter sports, Red Bull Jump & Freeze is once again hosting famous figures this year. In the event, which will be held in collaboration with Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality, the participants will be competing in front of a panel of judges featuring well-known names such as famous fashion designer Zeynep Tosun, radio and television host Yasemin Şefik, "Survivor" champion Ogeday Girişken, and healthy lifestyle coach Ayşe Tolga.

Sami Hamidi, best known as the personal trainer of several celebrities in Turkey, as well as YouTubers Buğra Akpınar, Alper Rende and Bilge Su, will try to slide down the 50-meter slope as fast as they can and nail the best jump in the most creative outfit on their way into the icy water.

What is Red Bull Jump & Freeze?

Within the scope of the event, which is all about fun and creative ideas, the participants can use all kinds of materials, besides snowboard or ski equipment, to the slide down the 50-meter slope. They have to get creative in their jumps, as well as their outfits, which will end up very wet eventually.

Meanwhile, the pool, which will be welcoming adventure seekers with freezing water at the end of the slope, is 10 meters by 5 meters in size and 70 centimeters in depth.