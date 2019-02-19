German court rules owner not fit for gun license after shot by own dog

A German court has ruled that a dog owner isn't fit to carry a firearms license after his dog shot him with a rifle.

The Munich administrative court on Tuesday dismissed the man's appeal against an earlier decision by Bavarian authorities to withdraw his license to own a rifle, as well as his hunting permit.

The man was injured in the arm in November 2016 incident. Authorities confiscated both his weapons license and hunting permit afterward, noting that hunters are banned from leaving loaded guns in their vehicles.



The court ruled the hunter couldn't be relied upon "because it must be assumed that he will handle firearms and ammunition carelessly in the future as well."

The man, whose name wasn't released, can appeal the verdict.

