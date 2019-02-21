Climate change causes first extinction

Scientists have long predicted that the global climate change will claim many lives and cause the extinction of many species. Well, this is the beginning of the end then because climate change has claimed its first official victim after Australia's Environment Ministry declared the Bramble Cay mosaic-tailed rat (Melomys rubicola) extinct Wednesday.

The government officials said that scientists have been looking for a sign of the species since 2014 but no clue of the species still existing could be found in the last five years. The rat was last seen by fisherman almost a decade ago with no officially registered sightings since.

Man-made climate change has caused so much damage in so little time. Due to the change, in the last couple of years, the world has faced numerous natural disasters related to the climate. Scientists have warned that some parts of the world, including Australia, will be among the most and first affected when the signs of climate change fully reveal themselves.