Istanbulites learn new skills at lifelong learning center

It is never too late to learn and believing that motto Istanbulites of all ages have been flocking to Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality's Lifelong Learning Center (İSMEK). According to data released by the municipality, so far, 3 million Istanbulites attended the courses offered by İSMEK.

The courses which offer their services in every district of Istanbul with 307 different subjects and 752 different education programs hand out certificates to participants after they finish the program.

From technology to language education, graphic design, traditional arts and handicrafts, İSMEK offers free-of-charge courses on various subjects to help people to continue their personal development. Apart from the free courses, the center features 15 expert classes including culinary arts and Turkish-Islamic arts for those who want to learn a new skill and continue their careers on that path. So far, the center has helped 12,597 people into employment.

The most popular programs at İSMEK are English language courses and diction courses. Pilates, fitness, German language, Turkish sign language and photography are also among the most in demand courses at the learning center.