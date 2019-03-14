Leonardo DiCaprio never dated women older than 25, graph shows

The average age of Leonardo DiCaprio's partners is 22.9, and the oldest he has ever dated is 25 years old, an analysis of the Hollywood star's ex-girlfriends shows.

The analysis, visualized by Reddit user TrustLittleBrother, concludes that the 44-year-old Oscar-winner never dated women older than 25.

Three of his eight ex-girlfriends — models Bar Refaeli, Kelly Rohrbach and Nina Agdal — were 25 years old when he parted his ways with them.

DiCaprio is currently dating Camila Morrone, a 21-year-old Argentinian actress.