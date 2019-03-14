   
Leonardo DiCaprio never dated women older than 25, graph shows

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published 14.03.2019 12:59
Updated 14.03.2019 13:30
Are the rumors about Leo's ever-growing age gap actually true, or is it just an unlikely coincidence? A new hilarious but informative graph is suggesting that the 'Titanic' star refuses to date any woman over the age of 25.

The average age of Leonardo DiCaprio's partners is 22.9, and the oldest he has ever dated is 25 years old, an analysis of the Hollywood star's ex-girlfriends shows.

The analysis, visualized by Reddit user TrustLittleBrother, concludes that the 44-year-old Oscar-winner never dated women older than 25.

The viral Reddit post received more than 22,000 upvotes and more than 2,000 comments.

Three of his eight ex-girlfriends — models Bar Refaeli, Kelly Rohrbach and Nina Agdal — were 25 years old when he parted his ways with them.

DiCaprio is currently dating Camila Morrone, a 21-year-old Argentinian actress.

