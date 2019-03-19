   
LIFE
CATEGORIES

66 percent of people in Germany 'happy,' survey says

GERMAN PRESS AGENCY - DPA
COLOGNE
Published 19.03.2019 11:44
Visitors run to get a spot at the Oktoberfest area at the opening day of the 185th Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany September 22, 2018 (Reuters File Photo)
Visitors run to get a spot at the Oktoberfest area at the opening day of the 185th Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany September 22, 2018 (Reuters File Photo)

Two-thirds of Germans surveyed ahead of the International Day of Happiness say they are happy, according to a German YouGov poll carried out with the SINUS Institute.

A total of 66 percent of 2,026 adults surveyed said they are happy at the moment, results released on Tuesday showed.

About a quarter, or 27 percent, described themselves as unhappy.

Asked about their happiness at a national level, only 46 percent of those queried said they thought Germans as a whole are happy.

The International Day of Happiness, which will be marked Wednesday, was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 following a U.N. conference on happiness. It has been celebrated on March 20 every year since 2013.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Life Food historian academic, author and prolific translator, British expat...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS