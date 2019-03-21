Watch, document the equinox at Turkey's Lake İznik

This year, northwestern province Bursa's İznik Municipality and local government are organizing the Equinox Festival, where amateur and professional photographers will have the best views for capturing unforgettable photos during sunset.

The festival is set to kick off today with a panel session on İznik's journey to be recognized by UNESCO and then continue with a cortege from the city center to Lake İznik. At the event area, the participants will enjoy this natural phenomenon while taking the best shots at sunset.

Throughout the festival, which will continue until March 24, participants will have a chance to discover the history and nature of İznik while observing the local culture.

As a part of the festival, the organizers also plan to have a photography contest via Instagram. The top 30 photos uploaded to the social media network with the hashtag #iznikekinoks2019 that receive the most likes will be exhibited at the next Equinox Festival on Sept. 23.