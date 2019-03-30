Children to learn how to recycle with mobile games

It is crucial that children learn about the environment and nature conservation so as not to repeat the mistakes made by previous generations, and save our planet.

In order to teach children the importance of recycling and waste management, the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) has launched two mobile games for children, "Atık Ayrıştırıcı" (Waste Decomposer) and "Atık Avcısı" (Garbage Hunter).

Developed and launched as a part of the Zero Waste Movement, the games aim to teach children recycling their garbage and have fun.

In Atık Ayrıştırıcısı, children first learn to classify their garbage, such as glass, plastic, paper and metal. Then, just like Tetris, the game requires children to separate all the garbage and put everything into the right bin.

Atık Avcısı, on the other hand, is based on the namesake hero (Garbage Hunter) and the players are asked to complete tasks around different districts of Istanbul. The game first starts at Beyoğlu and then continues in Fatih, Beşiktaş, Kadıköy and other districts. Gamers help Garbage Hunter clean up the streets of Istanbul and warn people who litter. However, when things get ugly for Garbage Hunter, such as being attacke

d by a Garbage Monster, the gamer is also required to save him. The games are available for download on Android and iOS.