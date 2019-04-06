Waste water turned into antimicrobial packaging

Abant İzzet Baysal University (AİBU) supports the Zero Waste Project, one of the key priorities in the Turkish the economy, to use resources effectively and decrease the amount of waste. Faculty members and students in the Faculty of Engineering Food and Environmental Engineering Department have produced antimicrobial packaging from potato factory wastewater.

The work was conducted by faculty members professor Gülsün Akdemir Evrendilek, assistant professor Sibel Uzuner, professor Nusret Karakaya, professor Fatih Evrendilek and postgraduate student Nurullah Bulut and supported by the AİBU Scientific Research Projects Coordination Department (BAIBU-BAP). As part of this research and development project, a package that can be used in food wrapping was developed from wastewater.

The antimicrobial package, which extends the shelf life of food, has high flexibility and is water-soluble. A patent application has been submitted for the package, which can be produced in different colors.

Noting that the gel is antimicrobial, AİBU faculty member professor Evrendilek said, "When you wrap foods with the package, it decreases microorganisms and extends shelf life."