Around the busy metropolises of the U.S. between 100 million and 1 billion migratory birds perish after flying into tall buildings with reflective windows, according to scientists from Cornell University in New York.

According to the paper published by the university, Chicago is one of the most dangerous U.S. cities for birds as it is on the migratory routes of 5 million from 250 different species. The scientists claim that the buildings in New York, Los Angeles, St. Louis and Atlanta are also dangerous for birds.

The migratory birds usually fly at night and when they see a shining light, they head to it in search of food. However, the reflective windows and illuminated skyscrapers lure the birds into deathtraps, causing them to crash and die.

According to scientists, the only way to keep the birds safe on their migration routes is to turn off the lights of the skyscrapers at night and build "bird friendly" buildings, featuring engraved windows instead of reflective ones.

Statistics from New York City Audubon, an American nonprofit environmental organization protecting wild birds and their habitats, show that, in New York alone, the deaths of up to 200,000 birds are caused by skyscrapers every year.