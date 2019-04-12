Are we going to be humanoids in 30 years?

Every day, we hear of a new technological breakthrough that has the potential to change our lives for good. The vice president of the Association of Futurists in Turkey, Mustafa Aykut has predicted that humans will be half-robot and half-organic beings - humanoids in 30 years' time and this change will begin with the robotization of the health industry.

Speaking at a conference, Aykut said the Human Genom Project has accelerated the growth of the health industry and the new technology helped to prolong the human lifespan. "Children who were born after the 2000s are projected to live around 100 years. In the decades to come, more and more changes will take place for human life," Aykut said.

With the advanced robotics developments and the use of artificial intelligence (AI), health care has changed a lot, compared to just a few decades ago. Aykut believes that thanks to 3D printers, humans will soon be able to have artificial organs.

"The more advanced technology becomes, the more years will be added to human lifespan. The quality of life will be improved as well," said Aykut. "Artificial organs with biological features will take place of the organs we were born with. In the next decade, 3D printers will produce artificial pancreas, veins and stomach with the help of stem cell technology. Changing the deformed organs will add value and more years to a human's life. The sensors that will be fitted inside us will have control of our health as well as lives."

Aykut also pointed out that robotic surgeries are only increasing and in the future robots will conduct their own surgeries with the help of AI, without needing any human intervention.

He added that sensors would play an important part in our lives in the near future. "The sensors will be both on and inside our bodies. Currently, our watches features similar sensors that track health from the outside but soon this type of sensors will be implanted inside the body. These sensors will monitor our body from within and act accordingly."