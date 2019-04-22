First Smell and Taste Summit of Turkey to kick off in May

At the summit, where the senses of smell and taste and their reflections in our lives will be handled, some experts will talk about developments in the science of smell.

The first session of the summit will be moderated by Otorhinolaryngology specialist Dr. Aytuğ Altundağ. The experts will talk about smell and taste disorders and treatments. In the second session, the smell discoveries of the scientific world and changes in the direction of these discoveries will be mentioned under the title of "Human smell."

Many questions such as, "Is it a disease or a symptom to not smell?" and "Is it possible to regain the feeling of smell?" will be answered. At the summit, there will be many speakers from the hidden and magical world of smell. For detailed information, you can visit the website of the summit.

In this summit program, which gathers famous and expert speakers in an unusual atmosphere of health, gastronomy, perfumery, fashion, art and science, you will also learn details on many interesting topics. Here are some examples:

The reasons for the change of taste in Ottoman cuisine from the 15th century to the 20th century

Memory, Space and Smell Relationships

Could "smell" be a title in food culture research?

What are the references of perception of smell of food /drink in Anatolia?

Is there a fashion in food photography?

What are the most popular food photos on social media?

Should aromatherapy be in medical prescriptions?

Is the aroma of plants grown in a natural environment different?

What's the smell of Istanbul? Does every city have a different smell?

Does the music we listen to affect our taste perception?

A new profession in Turkey: Fragrance experts.