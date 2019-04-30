Turkey's shepherd dogs to be registered by EU

The mighty Sivas Kangal an Anatolian sheepdog, is traditionally used as a watchdog for sheep to protect the herd from predators such as wolves and bears thanks to its huge body and exquisite talent for detecting danger. However, the Sivas Kangal is not the only Anatolian-native dog species. The International Eurasia Dog Breeds Federation is getting ready to apply to the European Union (EU) to register three new dog breeds native to Turkey.

Speaking to the press, head of the federation, Mustafa Helalpara, said that the dog breeds in Turkey are known for being thoroughbred and Anatolian shepherd dogs are distinguished in size as well as talent.

"We have already registered the kangal, boz, malaklı, akbaş and karadeniz breeds and we are about register more breeds. These dogs have been around for thousands of years. Soon the world will get to know other Anatolian breeds including the Turkish hound saluki, zağar and the Trabzon zerdava," Helalpara said.