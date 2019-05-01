Pakistan's 'Tyrion Lannister' makes acting debut with Game of Thrones-inspired ad

Is that Tyrion Lannister serving mutton and flatbread at a Kashmiri restaurant in Pakistan?

No, it's his doppelganger Rozi Khan, but one can see why people would get so confused by the uncanny resemblance. The two practically share the same face, and are also 135 cms tall.

Until a few months ago, 26-year-old Khan had never heard of Peter Dinklage, the U.S. actor who plays Tyrion Lannister in the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones.

But his life changed when the son of the restaurant owner he works for spotted the resemblance and posted his picture on Facebook.

Thanks to his alikeness, Khan quickly took social media by storm in Pakistan, and has now even got a taste of stardom by starring in his first ad.

The ad titled "Food is Coming" — in reference to GoT's "Winter is Coming" motto — is for food delivery app Cheetay. Since its airing, the ad has gone viral on social media in Pakistan.

"In the beginning, they started calling me Peter Dinklage. After that I saw his show, and then slowly, slowly I became famous," Khan told Reuters.

He now gets regularly stopped by strangers desperate for a picture.

"I don't mind. A lot of my pictures have been taken, that's why I have become very famous everywhere," he said.

Before he made his acting debut, Khan had expressed two wishes: to work in movies and meet Peter Dinklage.

Well, he's checked the first off his list, so guess we'll have to wait to see if the second comes true.

Game of Thrones tells the story of noble families vying for control of the Iron Throne to rule the seven kingdoms, all the while keeping one eye on the "White Walkers" leading hordes of the undead toward an invasion from the North.

The television series has won 47 Emmys — more than any other fictional show in history — along with a Golden Globe for Dinklage, 49, for best supporting actor in 2012.

The eighth and final season of the wildly popular series concludes on May 19.