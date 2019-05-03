Asteroid to make close pass Friday the 13th, 2029

In 10 years' time, an asteroid called Apophis, which is about 340 meters across, will come within 31,000 kilometers of Earth. Although scientists are positive that the asteroid will not hit Earth, people have already started to freak out as the estimated date for the passing of the asteroid is April 13, 2029, which is Friday the 13th.

Scientist Richard Binzel said there is no way the asteroid will hit the Earth but it will provide enormous data and help scientists understand the precautions that can be taken if our planet is threatened by an asteroid in the future.

The asteroid will enter the Earth's atmosphere over the Indian Ocean and head to the African continent. After passing over the Atlantic Ocean and the Americas, the asteroid will leave the atmosphere over the Pacific Ocean. Since the asteroid is predicted to make a close pass, at least 2 billion people will be able to watch it with their own eyes.