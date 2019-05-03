Best experience in Antalya? Rafting at Köprülü Canyon

Known for its golden beaches and endless coastal line, the southern city of Antalya has been one of the hottest holiday spots in the world for a few decades now. Although it is the perfect place to relax and enjoy swimming in the Mediterranean, it is also a destination frequently visited by adrenaline junkies.

Köprülü River, located inside Köprülü Canyon National Park, is a popular destination of adrenaline lovers who want to go rafting.

The tourists who visit the national park are first informed by the guides about how to enjoy rafting in the best and safest way possible and then walk to the starting point, gearing up. The rafting track, which is 13 kilometers long, can be completed in three to four hours.

There are a total of 53 different rafting managements on the river and tourists are free to choose anyone of their liking. The rafting boats are categorized differently for two, six, eight and 12 people and people above the age of 6 can enjoy battling with the cold waters of Köprülü River.

The rafting centers in the river are also available for disabled citizens who want to pump up their adrenaline levels.

Although the price range changes according to the boat, it is around 17 euros (approximately $19). And the good thing is the rafting season is open until Nov. 15.

Köprülü River welcomed 700,000 tourists last year, and this year authorities are expecting at least a million visitors from around the world including from Russia, Germany and the U.K.

Sabrina Wardenburg is one of the adrenaline lovers coming from Germany. She said she has been coming to Antalya for years for vacation but this is the first time she is giving rafting a try. "It is incredible to battle with the river while enjoying one of the most beautiful landscapes. This is my first time rafting but I will make sure to come back here," she added.

British national Heather Hughes who visited the Köprülü Canyon National Park with her friend said she has been in Antalya before as the city is the perfect combination of sun and nature.

"Rafting is an incredible experience. I have been coming to Antalya for the last three years but I enjoyed it most this time around thanks to rafting," she said.