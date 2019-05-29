Longest livestream ever to show dark side of plastic

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has taken on an ambitious task to broadcast the longest livestream that has ever been directed and the starring role belongs to a plastic bottle.

This livestream, which began on March 30, will continue for 450 years – which is the time that takes a plastic bottle to decompose in nature. The project, designed by Lisbon-based creative agency NOSSA for the WWF, is meant to show the real-time decomposition of a plastic bottle.

In addition to raising awareness about the plastic pollution littering our only habitat, the WWF also wanted to gather 400,000 signatures for a petition that will be presented to key global leaders at an upcoming U.N. meeting on the environment.

According to experts, it takes 400 to 450 years for a plastic bottle to decompose. The report released by the WWF shows that 95% of the pollution in the Mediterranean is caused by plastic. When it comes to marine pollution, plastic is on the top. Last month, scientists announced that there is plastic pollution even in the deepest parts of the ocean.