Sniffer dog enjoys beach after retirement at Turkey’s Black Sea

Sniffer dog "Vuslat" retired after working 10 years for the provincial gendarmerie forces in northeastern Artvin province in Turkey's Black Sea region with a celebration held on Thursday.

Artvin Provincial Gendarmerie Forces officials have arranged a retirement celebration for the dog, sharing funny pictures of the canine on their social media accounts with a statement.

"We would like to thank Vuslat for his efforts, who participated in 466 operations during his career and seized more than 750 kilos of narcotics," the statement said.

Photos show the dog, whose name means "meeting time" in Turkish, enjoying his retirement on a beach with sunscreen and underwater goggles, after completing a decade of services full of successes.