Try it-Do it workshops to train future tech gurus

The Ministry of Industry and Technology and the Turkey Technology Team Foundation have launched a series of workshops for middle school and high school students who are eager to dive into the world of coding, artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics.

The Try it-Do it project was launched earlier this year in 12 provinces across Turkey. Almost 2,000 students, who had to take an entrance exam, are participating in the workshops.

The lessons started as of July 16 and the students are taking courses in robotics, coding and electronic programming. The lessons will continue until Aug. 31.

During the first year of the workshop, the students will receive basic education on design, production, robotics and coding. Following the basic training, the students will receive more advanced education on cybersecurity, energy technologies, software technologies, aviation and AI.

The students will specialize in three fields and create a project at the end of each semester. At the end of the second year, the students will team up with their friends to realize the project.

During the third year, the students will not come to the classroom every day but meet with their teammates and their supervisors to come up with a new project and complete them.

The Deneyap Workshops (Try it-Do it Workshops) were first launched in 2017 across Istanbul by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality and the Turkey Technology Team Foundation.

As a part of the National Technology Movement, initiated by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, these workshops will be launched across Turkey to prepare the young generation for a technology-driven future. "This is an important step for Turkey to come up with technological products with high added value. This vision is spreading across Turkey under the auspices of the Ministry of Industry and Technology," Chairman of Turkey Technology Team Foundation Haluk Bayraktar has said in an earlier interview with Daily Sabah.