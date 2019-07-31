Canyon athletes head to festival in Kastamonu

Kastamonu province's Pınarbaşı district will host the 3rd Canyon and Nature Sports Festival between Aug. 1 and Aug. 4. The district features Horma Canyon along with Valla Canyon, which is one of the deepest canyons in the world.

Pınarbaşı Mayor Şenol Yaşar told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the district is home to a number of important canyons. "As part of the festival, we will walk the Valla Canyon, which is 12 kilometers long and partly reaches 1,100 meters in depth."

Noting that various events will be organized within the context of the festival, Yaşar said, "Participating athletes will be trained in many fields in the first day. In the next days, canyons will be trekked and cave and observation terrace visits will be made. Archery shows and music performances next to a campfire will color the festival, as well."

Yaşar reported that they expect a high number of attendees to the festival and reported, "Along with those who come to see and visit, there will be nearly 500 nature sportsmen. People who deal with canyon sports and like walking, cycling and nature sports will attend. Pınarbaşı is a district that comes to the forefront with its beauties. We wait for the ones who want to witness this beauty."

Canyon and Nature Sports Research Foundation President Meral Kuvan stated that the canyons in the region are beautiful and difficult.

Emphasizing that the Valla Canyon has a very special structure, Kuvan continued, "The second deepest canyon in the world is Valla. It is like a sanctuary for canyon sportsmen. The Horma Canyon waits for visitors with its beautiful and effective caves, walking tracks, untouched and impressive nature."