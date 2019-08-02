Beyoğlu Municipality trains and nurtures experienced, professional sailors

Beyoğlu Municipality produces experienced and professional sailors at the Beyoğlu Sailing School, a municipal initiative. Approximately 500 students participate in the theoretical and practical training each year. The training continues at Beyoğlu Sailing School, which was founded with the aim of making sailing popular among young people and making the Golden Horn a center for sailing. The school, which was opened by Beyoğlu Municipality on the coast of Hasköy, offers year-round sailing training to children aged between seven and 14 years old. Theoretical training given by expert trainers are put into practice with Optimist and Lazer class boats in the Golden Horn. Beyoğlu Sailing School, where 500 students are trained throughout the year, has 100 certified sailors as well.

Beyoğlu Municipality Sailing Branch head coach Siraç Bilici invited children and young people to the sailing school, saying that Beyoğlu Sailing School offers free sailing courses to all children and young people aged between seven and 14 residing in Beyoğlu with a view to popularizing the sport of sailing.

"Young people who want to do this sport do not need to be afraid of the sea and waves. As the Beyoğlu Municipality Sports Club, we take maximum security measures here. None of our learners go down in the water without a life jacket. The safety of everyone is the most important thing for us and we achieve it," he added.

"I started sailing in 2011. I have participated in many races since then. I have been awarded several times. Recently, we went to Samsun on May 19, performed a sailing show there and gained new experiences. The sport of sailing gave me a lot, including new experiences and new friendships. I advise those who will sail not to be afraid since we provide security first. We are wearing life jackets. We are accompanied by boats all the time. We face no troubles at the beginning of training since we are accompanied," sailing school athlete Dilruba Demirci said.

In addition to offering sailing training, Beyoğlu Sailing School also hosts the Golden Horn Sailing Races which are held annually. Hundreds of young athletes from many clubs, and the Beyoğlu Municipality Sailing Club in particular, participate in the races. The races are held on a course between the Golden Horn Bridge and the Unkapanı Bridge with a double elimination system by Optimist and Laser class boats. The races that last for two days give the audience a pleasant time, while the winning students are awarded with trophies and medals.