At age 69, senior swimmer sets example for youth

Age is just a number for a 69-year-old female Turkish swimmer who wants to set an example for young people through her dedication to the sport.

Kezban Yeser, who has four children and six grandchildren, began competitive swimming just six years ago. In those six years, she managed to earn two trophies and a total of 52 medals. Yeser began swimming at the request of her grandson and by fulfilling this request and more, she was able to win 32 gold medals, 10 silver medals and 10 bronze medals.

"I feel very happy and enjoy swimming," Yeser told Anadolu Agency (AA) in an interview, adding that her children and grandchildren encourage her newly adopted passion. Yeser said she is enthusiastic about participating in every competition she can get into and added that she will continue to do so as long as she is healthy. The 69-year-old swimmer prepares for races by practicing once a week. She also said that apart from pool competitions, she also joins open water swimming contests.

"Some people do not believe that the medals and trophies are mine. When they find out these awards are mine, they are surprised and I also encourage them to start swimming," she said.