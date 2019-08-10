Beware of cybercriminals during Qurban Bayram

Qurban Bayram, or Eid al-Adha, is a time to share what you have with others but it is also an opportunity to see your relatives and loved ones or take an extended vacation. However, these long holidays are also an opportunity for cybercriminals who want to get their hands on your data and private information.

As some people prefer to donate during Qurban Bayram, some criminals use fake web addresses to lure people into their schemes. If you want to donate, make sure you logged in on the official web page of the aid agency.

One of the most typical tactics of cybercriminals is to use emails containing a message to make you believe that you have won something. Beware of these click baits and do not click on the link these mails contain.

Unless you are sure of the security of a Wi-Fi connection, please do not perform any online banking procedures. If you are connected to a public Wi-Fi, refrain from completing any online proceedings that contains a password or your identification.

Make sure to have backups of your digital data before leaving the house. In case of any theft, or loss of your personal computer, your digital data might be lost forever. Also if you are using a USB, make sure to plug it into a secure computer and scan it for viruses. Once you return home, scan your computer for viruses as well if you have connected to unsecured internet connections.