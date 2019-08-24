Discover Turkey's most scenic campsites before summer ends

With its air, sea, sun and nature, every corner of Turkey has a special place where nature lovers can find everything they need. If you want to return to nature before summer ends, here are the best and most scenic camping sites in Turkey.

BOLU - YEDİGÖLLER





Yedigöller National Park, in the borders of Bolu province, is one of the most popular camping spots in Turkey. Some have only seen this unique region in impressive photos, while others have traveled there to take snapshots in person. It is a suitable place for camping in the spring, summer and autumn thanks to its unique geography. While camping here, you can take many photos, take a walk or even go fishing. There is no electricity in the camping area, but campfires are permitted provided you tend them carefully. The national park, which offers campsites surrounded by impressive nature, is the best option for new campers.

MUĞLA - İNBÜKÜ

If you are dreaming of an exciting experience in the harsh conditions of nature instead of a modern camping facility, İnbükü Forest Camp is perfect for you. Offering a 140-tent capacity, there is also an area for caravans. You can go fishing in the İnbükü Forest Camping area, swim in the sea and cycle. Çubucak Forest Camp is open throughout the year.

FETHİYE - BUTTERFLY VALLEY





Butterfly Valley, or Kelebekler Vadisi in Turkish, has been an extremely popular spot recently. It is a camping area in Fethiye district where you can both swim in the sea and enjoy nature in a mysterious bay, which is difficult to access in an air full of oxygen. You can enjoy the excitement of paragliding as well. The tent capacity in the valley is 125, and there is some diving training available in the camping area. Electricity, showers and toilets are provided free of charge during certain periods of the day. If you have guests who find staying in tents uncomfortable, you can direct them to the surrounding bungalows.

ANTALYA - KÖPRÜLÜ CANYON





Köprülü Canyon, protected as a national park, houses the richest plant variety in the world. Located on the borders of Antalya province, the canyon offers an opportunity to camp with tents or in caravans. There is a good selection of places for camping to pick from in this area, including near Eurymedon Bridge at the end of the canyon, in Karabük Village between the bridges, Beşkonak Village by Köprüçay Stream, in Altınkaya Village or in the ancient city of Selge. If you're looking for a variety, stay a few days in each. Some shops sell tents and camping equipment in the canyon. For an adrenaline rush, add the excitement of rafting to the days you spend in Köprülü Canyon.

KIRKLARELİ - İĞNEADA FLOODPLAIN

İğneada is a perfect place to camp and try various sports in the İğneada Floodplain. This area has many camping sites to pick from. After some exploration, you can settle in a camping area that fits your style best. Keep in mind that camping in İğneada comes with some challenges; for example, finding water is problem, and the flies can be annoying. Overall, it is an ideal place for a short camp holiday.

ARTVİN - KARAGÖL

Karagöl, which means "Black Lake" in Turkish, is another nice option, located 25 kilometers away from Borçka district. Just turn off from Borçka Macahel road. This camping area in Karagöl, situated in a sprawling green field, offers the beauty of nature throughout the four seasons to its visitors.

RİZE - KAÇKARS

Kaçkar Mountains, or simply Kaçkars, draws people like a magnet with its rich flora, snow-covered hills throughout the four seasons, meadows featuring every hue of green and dense forests. The lakes on the top of the mountains are worth seeing, as well. Tatos Lakes, Kavrun Plateau, Dilberdüzü and Galerdüzü are among the ideal places for camping in this area.

ADIYAMAN - MOUNT NEMRUT

Mount Nemrut, where the most impressive sunrises and sunsets in the world can be seen, is among the most wondrous destinations for tourists with its ancient statues from the Commagene Kingdom. Watching the sunrise and sunset from Mount Nemrut is a must. You can stay for one or two days in a camping area in Mount Nemrut National Park. The region is ideal for trekking and photography.

MUĞLA - LAKE BAFA

Bafa, the biggest lake in the Aegean region, invites you to visit its perfect nature. Some 2,000 years ago, the lake was the hometown of Heraclitus of Ephesus, a famous philosopher. In the lake, which is also a bird sanctuary, sits Menet Island, Kargı Asarı Island, İkizce Island and the Kapkırı Islands, which feature Byzantine monasteries and defense structures. You can discover the lake and surrounding area by joining trekking tours after finding the perfect campsite.

MUĞLA - AKYAKA, GÖKOVA

You can set up your tent near the Azmak River or under the shade of pine trees or wherever you want in Akyaka- Gökova. Another must-see camping area in Turkey is Gökova Forest Camp with its location close to the sea, featuring a 300-tent and 70-caravan capacity area and eight bays. The region is situated in the town of Akyaka Gökova in Muğla province. This camping area offers more alternatives than other regions. The sites have electricity, sculleries, laundry facilities, kitchens, hot and cold water, and market services. Moreover, one of the nicest alternatives is that it is suitable for water sports. You can swim in the bay of your choosing among the eight in the Gökova Forest Camp and enjoy nature.