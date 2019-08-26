Superstitions busted: Bird droppings on your head

Everybody can have a bad hair day. Sometimes, you just do not want to lose time to wash your hair or you simply do not want to style it. But this is not the worst thing that can happen to your hair. You may hear stories that sometimes an innocent bird might let loose while flying right on your head. You might think it is gross or pretty disgusting. The thing you do might not realize that it is actually your lucky day. There is a superstition that if a bird defecates on your head, it brings you good luck. And the good thing is that it does not have to be just your head. There is a belief that if a bird lets loose on you, your car or your property, you may receive good luck and riches.

For centuries, people have thought of birds as some kind of magical creatures. A creature opening its wings and flying away has always fascinated mankind. But being airborne means you cannot protect yourself from the danger they pose and it includes a bird discharging on you as well.

Although a bird letting loose on you or your property is considered a blessing mostly, this is not true in every part of the world. In old British tales, it is warned that if the droppings come from a rook, it's actually a punishment rather than a blessing. In any case, it is clear that really people just want to make something good out of a bad day because a day when a bird poops on you cannot be a good day at all.