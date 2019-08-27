Göbeklitepe aviation fest on the way

The Göbeklitepe Aviation Festival, a first in Şanlıurfa province, will be jointly held by Haliliye Municipality and the Şanlıurfa branch of the Turkish Aeronautical Association on Sept. 27-28, 2019.

The aviation festival is expected to leave unforgettable marks in Haliliye district and guide children in career planning by drawing a new road map for aviation training. The cooperation of the two institutions, which have come together to develop the aviation culture in Şanlıurfa, will boost both services and entertainment.

The aviation festival will consist of events such as model airplane building training and an array of colorful activities such as colorful balloon shows, balloon travel, motorized hang gliding, parachute shows, a model airplane competition and drone shows for the participants over two days.

Work for the events planned within the scope of the 2019 Year of Göbeklitepe kicked off recently. This time, Şanlıurfa will introduce itself to the world through Göbeklitepe and Haliliye. Haliliye Mayor Mehmet Canpolat stated that they will continue to introduce Şanlıurfa with various activities that have not been tried before, which are fun, informative and promotional.