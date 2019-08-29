Vegan nutrition camp to be held in Istanbul

Turkey's first vegan dietitian Kevser Başkara and fitness trainers Ferit Ercan and Kerem Daşçıkaran will hold a Vegan Nutrition Camp from Sept. 7-8 to emphasize the importance of a vegan diet and healthy living.

Two days full of vegan nutrition, yoga and sports await you in Büyükada, a quiet and peaceful district of Istanbul.

As part of the Vegan Nutrition Camp, which embodies all the dynamics of summer, participants will play sports in the beautiful and calm bay of Büyükada, and have the opportunity to learn about holistic herbal nutrition from specialists and participate in culinary workshops.

The program will start with interviews on nutrition, vegan nutrition training, strengthening exercises, group canoeing or standup pedals, evening yoga, hiking and sea sports and will continue with activities such as probiotic ice cream workshop.

The camp participation fee is TL 625 for a single person and TL 550 for two.

Vegan Dietitian Kevser Başkara is a graduate of the Ankara University, Faculty of Health Sciences, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics. She has given lectures on diabetes nutrition together with teams from İstanbul Medical Faculty's Child Diabetes and Düzce University Faculty of Medicine Child Diabetes departments. Her professional interests include vegan nutrition, diabetes nutrition, cardiovascular disease nutrition treatment, cancer nutrition treatment, food allergies and psychoneuroimmunology. She is also an expert in the carbohydrate counting method which has an important place in the treatment of diabetes.

In addition to individual nutrition counseling and dietary therapy services, Başkara is the pioneer of the nutrition and dietetics pillar of the vegan diet in Turkey. She has written a book about celiac disease which is an important public health problem in Turkey. For three years now, she has been an adviser and idea partner at the Didim Vegan Festival, Turkey's first vegan festival. She is also the owner of the Vegitisyen brand, which is a combination of dietitian and vegan lifestyle. Having been created by Başkara herself, the brand is approved by the Turkish Patent Institute.