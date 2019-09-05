It's grape harvest time in the land of fairy chimneys

Ürgüp is famous for its fairy chimneys as well as its grapes. Since 1967, the local government has been organizing the International Ürgüp Harvest Festival which is one of the longest running festivals in Turkey and this year, the harvest starts today.

Throughout this three-day festival, participants will enjoy the enthusiasm of the harvest as well as workshops, live concerts, competitions and much more. Visitors will also have a chance to taste the delicious local food made by the local residents. The festival kicks off with a festival parade at 16:00 and the festival area opens at 17:00. During the International Ürgüp Harvest Festival, festival goers will be able to enjoy a unique photography exhibition, featuring the best landscape photos from throughout the region.