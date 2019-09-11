How our world will change in 50 years

It is said that the bold predictions of futurists before the millennium have not come true. Smart robot servants or flying cars of the 2000s have not appeared as we saw in the famous animated sitcom "The Jetsons" in the 1970s. However, recent technological developments show that we will be able to make predictions much more easily in the coming years. It is possible to say that these predictions will be true to a large extent.

A group comprising of academicians and futurists in the U.K. have contemplated on what the world will be like 50 years later in 2069. This group prepared a report under the sponsorship of Samsung and shared its results. Here are 10 predictions for the future world:

Underground roads: Underground means of transport that are capable of traveling at the speed of sound will be developed. These roads established on the tube system will be linked to each other. For example, this tube system will connect the U.K. to Europe and carry people to Scandinavia in an hour.

Underground skyscrapers: These multistory buildings that will be built underground will be earthquake resistant and offer many living spaces like home, office, shopping centers and gyms.

Self-cleaning houses: When you are not at home or you are sleeping, technology will be developed that will clean the house via a button.

Space hotels: Journeys to the moon and other planets will be possible. These journeys will be performed with a system that will adapt to the gravity of each planet.

3D organs: There will be no organ failure in the future. Organs that are 3D will be produced to change organs or make them function better.

Bug-burger takeaways: In the next 50 years, bugs will be the most important protein sources for people.

Flying buses or cabs: It is known that air cabs will start serving some years later. High-power drone copters like flying buses will be an indispensable means of public transportation.

Body implants: These implants will be used to learn how the health of our bodies is and to measure our body values. Moreover, they will work as translators.

4D air sports:Air sports that can be performed on hoverboards will be found. These sports will present a 4D visual feast by bringing thousands of people together in stadiums.

Interactive virtual reality films: You will find yourself in a film by wearing virtual reality (VR) clothing at home and experience the feeling of touch. This technology, which will allow all five senses to be engaged, giving you the feeling of a film or a video game.

Adapting marketing strategies to artificial intelligence

How does the simultaneous turning of the instantaneous response by customers to personal marketing tactics affect online and offline sales? Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology is a "game-changer" in marketing strategies. The retail brands which are after creating smart markets want to increase retail sales by making their websites and markets attractive at the highest level. This is why many software companies that use this technology were established in the last few years. Cameralyze is one of them.

Cameralyze is a very young enterprise that was founded by Taylan Solak and Ufuk Dağ in 2019. Noting that shopping will turn into an experience in which the digital and physical will combine in the future, Ufuk Dağ said that they founded Cameralyze with this thought in their mind by getting involved in the Workup Entrepreneurship Program, supported by İş Bankası.

"One of the best examples of this is Amazon Go in the U.S. In fact, we imagine a future in which data-based smart shops directing the customers will increase. Our role is to offer these technologies with practicable prices. Surely, we do not aim to stay in just the retailing sector with this technology. We sustain work that will apply different solutions to different sectors by using the internet of things (IoT) and AI structures," Dağ continued.

Stating that they offer solutions that they developed with the machine learning method by giving meaning to data to open smart shops for their business partners as products, Dağ added, "We make the likes of data that are provided by analysis tools in the e-commerce world for physical shops. For example, we analyze different information like the number of customers in the shop on various days and hours, these customers' demographic distribution such as age and sex and which specific areas they are found. Then, we provide reports to our business partners about their customers and customer behaviors. We especially make shop data evaluable from a single aspect for brands having many shops. We also help their strategies become data-based and observable."