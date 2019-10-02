Library for babies instills early love of reading

Reading habits are something that can easily be adopted at a very early age. Believing that, Turkey's Culture and Tourism Ministry has initiated the Baby and Child Library project and opened the first of its kind in the central Anatolian province of Tokat.

Geared to babies between the ages 0 and 3, the library features illustrated books that stimulate children's brains, as well as toys and touch screens where children can improve their hand and eye coordination.

Parents who bring their children to the library can read tales aloud or join a reading class led by librarians.