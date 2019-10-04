Wanderer without a route enjoys life on wheels

Baran Akyüz started his journey 20 years ago. One day, he decided to grab his backpack and travel around Turkey, living in different places and moving from one place to another.

Throughout his journey, different vehicles accompanied Akyüz. First he bought a car, which he called Bıldırcın (Quail), and then a caravan which he named Tırtıl (Caterpillar). Now this wanderer is traveling on what he calls his "Rotabus" along with his cat Rota and dog Orbis. Akyüz has been on the road since he was 17. Now, after seeing every corner of Turkey, Akyüz wants to take his bus around the world, meeting new people and experiencing new adventures.

"What I want is not just to sightsee. Wherever I go, I spend at least three months. I want to experience the geography, culture, the people and everything that a place offers," said Akyüz.

In order to sustain himself financially, Akyüz has been selling coffee on the road. "I do not ask much," said the wanderer, "I just want enough money to fill my belly and the gas tank of my bus."