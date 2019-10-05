With a heart full of love, man feeds 300 strays every day

Showing kindness to stray animals is not an arbitrary task but a must. We should never forget that we, mankind, have invaded their habitats with our concrete buildings and asphalt roads. Believing that these animals have a right to be treated as humanely as possible, an animal lover in the western province of İzmir has taken care of almost 300 stray cats and dogs for the last 13 years.

Forty-five-year-old Murat Mogol hops on his motorbike and brings food to stray animals every day before going to work. He takes care of the animals and takes them to the vet for periodical checkups. Currently Mogol has adopted 300 strays living in 22 alleys and streets of the Karabağlar district of İzmir, where he lives.

"When the animals hear the sound of my bike, they run to me with happy faces. Seeing their happiness makes me happier. I try to help them as much as I can. Even if I am sick with a fever, I get up every morning and bring them food," said Mogol. Mogol's neighbors also appreciate his efforts to save the lives of strays. "The cats and dogs wait for him when it is time for them to be fed," said Mustafa Tunç, who runs a shop in the neighborhood. "When they hear the engine of his motorbike, they jump on him. He also taught us a lesson. We have all started to take care of the animals as rightful residents of this neighborhood as well."