Tropical butterflies cozy in Konya garden

Opened in 2015, the Konya Tropical Butterfly Garden is home to 12,000 butterflies, including some rare species.

Set in the heart of central Anatolia, the garden brings the tropical atmosphere to the region with its fauna and butterflies species that are not endemic to Turkey.

The Konya Tropical Butterfly Garden, the country's first butterfly sanctuary, maintains a constant temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and 80% humidity all year long, due to Konya's cold semi-arid climate.

The environment provides habitat for more than 20,000 tropical plants of around 195 species and thousands of tropical butterflies from rainforest habitats.

Moreover, it is home to 50 butterfly species that are so rare that Konya is one of the few places where you can actually observe them. Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) Yasin Selvi, the coordinator of the garden, said visits can take between 45 minutes and one hour. "But those who are really interested in butterflies stay in the garden for up to two hours. Photographers also use this place as a nature studio," said Selvi.

The facility also features a Butterfly Museum, an Insect Museum and a nature education class. The butterfly house also hosts scientific activities on fungi, birds, insects and reptiles.