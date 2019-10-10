Black Sea getting warmer, experiencing rapid climate change

The effects of global climate change have begun to have an impact on Turkey's Black Sea Region.

For the last 40 years, the Black Sea's water temperature in June is an average of 19 degrees Celsius. But this year, the water temperature has gone up to 26 degrees Celsius, distorting the atmospheric balance. This distortion has increased rainfall in the region, causing thousands of people to lose their homes.

Director of Meteorology in Trabzon, Abdullah Ceylan, said due to heavy rainfall in the region, the soil has absorbed all the water it can and further rainfall can cause a landslide.

Professor Osman Bektaş of Karadeniz Technical University also agreed that the sudden change in temperature is causing heavy rainfall in the Black Sea region.

"According to the scientific research done in the last couple of years, the eastern Black Sea is getting warmer than the western Black Sea as a result of global climate change. This has caused more rainfall and floods, damaging lives and property," said Bektaş.