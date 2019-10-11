Amateur paragliders train at Turkey's highest peak

Mount Ağrı, Turkey's highest summit at 5,137 meters, is now hosting training centers for amateur paragliders. The training centers operate as a part of a joint project run by Iğdır University and the Turkish Aeronautical Association (THK). Mount Ağrı summit, as well as its canyons and foothills, are being used as a training center for amateur paragliders as well as motorized parachutes.

The training is conducted by professionals from the THK. Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), THK trainer Ali Zaimoğlu said the association has been offering various aerial sports training all around Turkey.

Commenting on Mount Ağrı's position in paragliding, Zaimoğlu said: "The summit and foothills of Mount Ağrı are perfect for this sport. Because of its history and myths, tourists want to come here and fly. There are so many hills that you can paraglide on. Sometimes, we cannot even decide from which hill to jump from." Trainer Yusuf Doğu Bozdağ added that Mount Ağrı is very safe for paragliding. "The mountain has huge potential. I recommend amateur paragliders and those who want to learn it to give Mount Ağrı a try."