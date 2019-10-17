New trend alert: Outdoor sports

With its splendid natural and historical beauty, Turkey is now a popular spot for those who want to be involved in outdoor sports. The rising trend of outdoor sports spread to Turkey with nature walks and runs.



Until a couple of years ago, young white-collar adults were keen on going to the gym and spending hours indoors. Yet, this trend has seen a huge decline in recent years as outdoor sports activities and events have moved more in the forefront.



According to Orçun Kutluad from Salomon Turkey, people want to get away from the noisy and chaotic life of the city and the best excuse to put city life behind is outdoor sports. "Back in 2011, there were only a few outdoor running, trekking and cycling activities in Turkey," said Kutluad." "But now, Turkey hosts more than 100 outdoor sports events including Salomon Cappadocia Ultra Trail Run, which is scheduled to kick off tomorrow in Nevşehir, Göreme."



Outdoor activities not only benefit you physically but mentally as well. Aside from breathing fresh air and discovering nature's many wonders, they also enable you to spend quality time with your family and friends of all ages. Sports such as hiking, canoeing, swimming, racket and ball sports, and numerous other physical activities give you more choices for enjoyable exercise, which is likely to keep you motivated.



Physical activity helps reduce stress and prevents some cases of depression. Exercise reduces anxiety, and consistent activity provides more relief for anxiety and depression. By involving yourself in outdoor activities, you will be both more relaxed and fit, and hopefully happier as well.