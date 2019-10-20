Heavy burden: Obese people spend more on health

Obese people spend two and a half times more money on their health compared to people of normal weight, according to a recent report published by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).



The report titled, "The Heavy Burden of Obesity – The Economics of Prevention," analyzed obesity patients in 52 countries.



Accordingly, more than 50% of the population is currently overweight in 34 out of 36 OECD countries, and almost one in four people are obese.



OECD countries already spend 8.4% of their total health budget on treating obesity-related diseases: a total of $311 billion, or $209 per capita, per year.



The report pointed out that 12% of the health costs in Turkey are going to obesity-related illnesses, which correspond to $99 per capita annually. It also claimed that Turkey will be among the countries where people spend more money on health due to obesity related illness by 2050.