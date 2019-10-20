Istanbul's historical peninsula hosts antique fest

Istanbul is currently hosting one of the most-visited festivals of the year; the Beyoğlu Antique Festival has opened its doors to visitors at Taksim Square. The festival, which will bring Istanbul's most notable antique shops under one roof, will be open until Nov. 2.



Organized every year, the Beyoğlu Antique Festival features numerous antiques collected by connoisseurs over the years. Visitors are able to find a wide range of "old but gold" items from carpets to paintings, furniture and personal belongings.



The festival also features Ottoman-era antiques. However, the most expensive item at the festival is a Russian-made belt inlaid with mother of pearl. The belt is said to be handmade and on sale for TL 8,500.



As a part of the festival there will also be numerous workshops and auctions.