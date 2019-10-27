Istanbul's Theodosius Cistern hosts exhibition legendary Milas carpets

Carpet collector Selçuk Mergen's collection, which he has been working on for the last 40 years, is now being displayed at Theodosius Cistern in Istanbul.



The exhibition named "Flowers blooming in Karya" features a total of 37 carpets woven in Milar Muğla, which is famous for its carpet weaving. Some of the exhibited carpets date back to 18th century, reflecting the deeply historical carpet-weaving tradition in Anatolia.



Speaking to an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent, Mergen, who was been residing in Canada, said his entire collection is dedicated to Anatolia's unique carpet tradition.



"My collection features a total of 250 Anatolian carpets including 80 Milas carpets. My friends in Turkey convinced me to display the highlights of my collection. This is the first time I am holding an exhibition of my collection," Mergen said.



Since the carpets are few centuries old, the exhibited items are displayed inside plexiglass cases, which protect them from light as well as humidity. As part of the exhibition, Mergen also prepared a 220-page book focusing on his collection, as well as the carpet-weaving tradition in Anatolia.



The exhibition, which is on display at Theodosius Cistern in Istanbul, will be open for visitors until Dec. 5.