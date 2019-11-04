Wood scraps converted into warm homes for stray dogs

Members of search and rescue teams in Bursa rolled up their sleeves to protect stray dogs from the upcoming winter season. Having joined forces with Her Eve Bir Pati Derneği (A Paw for Each House Foundation), the search and rescue teams began to collect wooden scraps lying around the city and turned them into dog houses.



At the end of a hard day's work, the team managed to build 15 doghouses and place them around the city where stray dogs are found.



Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Emre Demir from the foundation said that they have been taking care of 400 stray dogs which are mostly abandoned by their previous owners. He said that there are thousands of stray dogs living in the city and they will surely have a hard time during the harsh winter.



Expressing his gratitude to the members of the search and rescue teams, Demir said: "Our aim is to offer a helping hand to these animals. When these dogs are abandoned by their owners, they can hardly find any food out in the streets to sustain themselves and find shelter to be protected from the cold. With these new doghouses, we will be able to offer them a warm home as well as food."