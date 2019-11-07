Time to harvest Moringa, the miracle plant of the ancients

For thousands of years, mankind has been benefiting from Moringa oleifera, also known as the drumstick tree.

Moringa is a fast-growing, drought-resistant plant native to tropical and subtropical regions of South Asia. It is very rich in healthy antioxidants and bioactive plant compounds and almost all parts of the plant are eaten or used as ingredients in traditional herbal medicines.



Two years ago, as a part of a project supported by the Agriculture and Forestry Directorate in Gaziantep, Gaziantep University and Nurdağı Municipality, local women donated saplings of this "miracle plant" and started cultivating land to grow them. Over the past couple of years, Gaziantep has become a major producer of Moringa, encouraging people as well as different industries, including cosmetics and medicine, to use this plant as an ingredient.



Now, it is time to harvest Moringa again. In the next 20 days, local women will harvest 60 tons of product from a 50-decare Moringa field.



Scientists have found that Moringa lowers blood sugar and cholesterol as well as reduces inflammation. Tea made from this plant is also used to burn fat and prevent weight gain.