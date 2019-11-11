9-year-old Belgian to become youngest university graduate

Around the world, most people graduate from university between the ages 21 and 25; however, 9-year-old Laurent Simons is about to graduate from Eindhoven Technical University's Department of Electronics Engineering in couple of months. Simons will also break the world record as the youngest university graduate, a title previously held by Michael Kearney who graduated from the University of Alabama at the age of 10.



Born in Belgium, Simons' parents understood he was extraordinary at an early age. With an IQ of 145, the 9-year-old started high school at the age of 6. According to an article published by the BBC, bored at school, he began to participate in certain projects at the Medical School at the University of Amsterdam and after graduating from high school, enrolled in Eindhoven University. Managing to finish the three-year program in only one year, Simons also has a photographic memory.



When he is asked what he wants to focus on later in his life, Simons said he wants to be a heart surgeon to find ways to prevent all kinds of heart illnesses. He said he also wants to work on projects to prolong the human lifespan.