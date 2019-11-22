Wild horses photographed on plateaus of western Anatolia

Kumar Mountain in the western province of Afyonkarahisar is known for its natural beauty; however, nature photographer Hakan Yılmaz was surprised not by the autumn beauty of the mountains but by the wild horses he came across.







The wild animals are usually seen in central Anatolia; however, Afyonkarahisar's wild horses, which are called yılkı horses, are known to live on the plateaus of the western region but are not seen often by visitors.

Using a camera as well as a drone, Yılmaz documented the yılkı horses running on the foothills of the mountains with the breeze in their manes







"I came across hundreds of yılkı horses when I climbed up the mountain. They were running like they were dancing with each other. It was a breathtaking experience. Kumalar Mountain is one of the must-see places in western Anatolia. There are numerous spots for professional and amateur photographers to capture nature at its best," Yılmaz said.







In Turkish, yılkı means "a free horse living in its own environment." Yılkı horses are usually former working horses abandoned in nature by their owners. Although these horses live in herds by themselves, the locals and nomads protect them so they can remain free.