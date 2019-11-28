Festival time: Winter joy comes to the Princes' Islands

Despite the gloomy and often extremely cold weather, winter is about a new beginning, especially with the new year at the door. Before Christmas and New Year's Eve, people make plans to get together with their family and friends while trying to decide which gift to purchase.

If you have not yet made your mind, you are invited to the New Year's Eve and Christmas Market which will open on Dec. 6 at Splendid Palace Hotel on Büyükada, the biggest of the Princes' Islands in Istanbul.

The festival will feature various items, including clothing, small tokens and kitchenware. During the two day event, the visitors will also able to participate in panel sessions and workshops to boost the winter joy. You can make your own door decorations for the holiday season or make your own candle at one of the workshops. When you are hungry, you can fill up with the recipes offered by some of the best chefs in town.

If you want to spend a great time on Istanbul's islands while getting ready for the Christmas and New Year's Eve, clear your calendar for this lovely event.