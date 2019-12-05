World Turkish coffee day: Healthiest of all

World Turkish Coffee Day on Dec. 5 celebrates one of the most delicious and exotic beverages of all time.



The uniquely brewed, finely grounded Arabic coffee beans used for Turkish coffee is what set its apart in the ever-expanding coffee sector. A charming touch, Turkish coffee is prepared in a "cezve,” a special copper pot. For one cup of Turkish coffee, you need one cup of water and two heaping teaspoons of coffee. It is usually served either plain, medium with a cube or a little bit of sugar or sweet with two cubes or more of sugar. Turkish coffee is also served with a glass of water and a piece of Turkish delight, or lokum, on the side. The water serves to awaken and refresh your taste buds, so you can enjoy the coffee's flavor even more.



Since so little sugar is used, Turkish coffee is a much healthier option than more modern brews, which are often full of sugar and flavored syrups. For instance, a grande toffee nut latte is 301 calories, while a caramel macchiato is 240 calories. Turkish coffee has only 2 calories when served without sugar.



Though its honorary day has passed, ordering a cup of Turkish coffee from your nearest coffee shop is a sure way to brighten the rest of your day.