To the rescue! Firefighters save 6 puppies in Turkey's Düzce

They do not call dogs "man's best friend" for nothing, especially in Turkey.

Most people in Turkey have warm feelings toward their four-legged friends and this was proved once more in Düzce province.

The fire brigade in Düzce's Çerkez Taşköprü neighborhood rescued six puppies that fell into a 2-meter deep pit and got stuck in the mud.

There was no indication of how they had gotten into the pit, or how long they had stayed there.

Following the rescue "operation," the puppies were taken to the fire department where they got a warm bath and some milk.

After the firefighters made sure the puppies had no problems with their health, they brought them back to their mother.