Disabled group from Turkey's Şanlıurfa sews bags to open water wells in Africa

The governor's office of Turkey's southeastern Şanlıurfa province has teamed up with an employment association for paralyzed people to open up an anything-but-ordinary textile workshop. With this project, a group of 20 people, mostly women, aim to sew bags to be sold for charity to help Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (İHH) build water wells in Africa.



The head of the association, Habip Polat, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the idea to finance the construction of the wells came from the members of the association itself. With the help of various organizations, they set out to work on the bags. "Our goal is not only to overcome our own disabilities but also to support the downtrodden ... in Africa," Polat said. "In that sense, we want to contribute as much as we can."



Expressing that they are very happy that their work will help Africans access clean water, he called on citizens to buy the bags they are producing to support their cause.



One of the members of the association, Servet Dağ, stressed that they enjoy their work immensely. She said they were very excited to be a part of this project. "We want to reach out to Africa by showing there are obstacles, but some are making an effort."