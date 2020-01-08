Students from Hatay help repair school on Turkish-Syrian border

A group of student volunteers from Hatay's Mustafa Kemal University (MKU) has repaired a school on the Turkish-Syrian border after its teachers called out for help to ready the facility for the new academic term.

The Kelli Primary School, which has only 65 students, was lacking educational supplies, while the building itself was rundown and in dire need of a good paint job.

Thirty-five MKU students, also members of Turkey's Toplum Gönüllüleri Vakfı (TOG), paid a visit to the school after seeing the teachers' plea on social media, cleaning it up and setting up a brand new library with donated books.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), university representative Baran Kaya said: "We came here with a team of 35. Here, we are building a library, educational pinboards, creating a workshop space, and cleaning and painting [the walls]."

Kaya said all the team members were volunteers and they were organizing such activities "to make the world a more beautiful and livable place while providing better opportunities for disadvantaged students."

The group doesn't accept any financial contributions, only donated equipment and supplies.

Kaya said they have helped over 10 schools in the last four years, in addition to making regular visits to nursing homes and building shelters for stray animals.