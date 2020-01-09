Balıkesir locals turn old clothes into new toys for stray dogs

The stray dogs of an animal shelter in Turkey's western Balıkesir province are now leaping with joy thanks to the new toys donated by kindhearted locals. What makes it even more special and commendable is that the toys are recycled and made completely out of old clothes and fabrics.

Heading the inspiring project is Sandy Tuncel, who came from Germany to marry Namık Tuncel, who brought the toys to the shelter with the students who helped make them.

The "Mini Mini Empati Kulübü" (Mini Mini Empathy Club) of the 15 Eylül Secondary School in the Ayvalık district has also been supporting the project, with students working every weekend to make the recycled toys.

Officials and the principal of the school also joined Tuncel while delivering the toys to their furry owners, and were informed about the condition of the animals in the municipality's shelter.

The children visiting the pups were smiling from ear to ear after seeing how much the dogs enjoyed their handmade toys and promised to make more for them.