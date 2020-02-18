Spider Forests of Gümüşhane weave color into Black Sea region

I promise you that these forests are not as scary as they sound!

In fact, with their dense texture and unique natural and cultural features, the Spider Forests of the Black Sea resemble a living tree museum and attract the attention of both local and foreign tourists.

Social media has been a real driving force of the forests' popularity in recent years, with drone pictures giving spectacular aerial views.

Especially when fall winds start to chill the air, leaves on the trees turn all the colors of the rainbow – from buttery yellows to amber oranges and deep burgundy reds.

Spanning an area of 2,630 decares, the rows of fir and spruce trees in the Kürtün district of Gümüşhane in northeastern Turkey are also among the tallest and broadest in Turkey, Europe and the Caucasus.

The area where the forests are located was also declared a Nature Conservation Area 30 years ago, adding to its appeal. Last year more than 50,000 nature lovers visited the Spider Forests.